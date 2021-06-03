State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,256 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of 10x Genomics worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock opened at $178.93 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $203.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $45,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,566.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

