State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,630 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 16,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Tapestry worth $13,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Tapestry by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,985 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

