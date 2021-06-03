State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 24,843 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $13,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $1,949,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRM opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.22. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $262,512.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

