State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,510 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PRA Health Sciences worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $169.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.33. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.79 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

