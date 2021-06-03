State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,410 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,410 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of The Western Union worth $13,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 99,644 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 315,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,914 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,492 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

