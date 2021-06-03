State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,430 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $13,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

