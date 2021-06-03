State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 31,610 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $140,701,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the 4th quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE CNP opened at $25.09 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

