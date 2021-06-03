State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,250 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,453 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Juniper Networks worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,068 shares of company stock worth $3,634,992. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

