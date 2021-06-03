State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,970 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $118,101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,680,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

