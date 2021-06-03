State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,740 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Cboe Global Markets worth $13,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.31.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $112.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.