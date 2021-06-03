State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,640 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of DaVita worth $12,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA opened at $119.61 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

