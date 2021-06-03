State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 63,099 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

