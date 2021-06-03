State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,645,831 shares of company stock worth $1,144,771,143 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Shares of DASH opened at $149.83 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

