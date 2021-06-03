State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,571 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $2,023,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

NYSE:NSC opened at $279.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

