State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $498,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 601,523 shares in the company, valued at $81,205,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock worth $49,528,344. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.