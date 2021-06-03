State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 115,396 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,396 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

