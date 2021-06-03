State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 16,850 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after acquiring an additional 722,583 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,227 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after acquiring an additional 315,090 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 469,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013 shares of company stock valued at $311,959 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

EWBC opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.32. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

