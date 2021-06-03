State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,382 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,973,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,608,000 after buying an additional 341,165 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after purchasing an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $36.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

