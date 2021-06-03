State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.09 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 488,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.