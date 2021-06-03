State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,955 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after buying an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after buying an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,917,000 after buying an additional 630,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,493,000 after buying an additional 546,481 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

MPW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

