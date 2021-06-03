State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.60 Million Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.20% of J2 Global worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $126.35 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.81.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

