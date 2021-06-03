State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.92.

NYSE MOH opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

