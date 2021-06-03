State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of MDU Resources Group worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $3,236,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

