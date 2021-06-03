State of Tennessee Treasury Department Invests $13.65 Million in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 331,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

USHY stock opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21.

