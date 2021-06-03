State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

