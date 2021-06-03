State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 14,234 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.13% of Jabil worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after acquiring an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JBL. Argus boosted their target price on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

