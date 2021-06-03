State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 17,309 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,309 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,017,266.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $160.20 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.99.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

