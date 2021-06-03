State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 80,184 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,184 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

