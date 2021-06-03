State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,758 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $136.57 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $140.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.07. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

