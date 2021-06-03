State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 252 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $575.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.09, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

