State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,964 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

