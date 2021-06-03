State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 321,100 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,100 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after buying an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after buying an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,631,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 533,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.