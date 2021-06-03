State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 491,565 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491,565 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

