State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 690 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Synopsys by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $253.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.15 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

