State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 8,406 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.42% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

