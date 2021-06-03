Stealth (XST) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and $3,454.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000802 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059067 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00047640 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

