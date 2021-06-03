Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Tops $8.24 on Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $64.52 million and $13,147.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00021268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002468 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007675 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,827,209 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

