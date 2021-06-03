SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 53.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. SteepCoin has a market cap of $64,085.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.15 or 0.01150777 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 129.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 83.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

