Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.81.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE:STLC traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$33.18. 305,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$7.20 and a 1-year high of C$39.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.95.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.