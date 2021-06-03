Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.27

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 117381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter. Stellantis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stellantis will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $190,103,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $6,969,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

