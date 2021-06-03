Stellar Market Cap Tops $9.40 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.40 billion and approximately $896.53 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.85 or 0.00314685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.20 or 0.00252606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.01149955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009733 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,146 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,290,701 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

