STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.50. 78,954 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 56,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$102.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.86.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

