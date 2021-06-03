STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in STERIS by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in STERIS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $191.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS has a 12 month low of $146.12 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

