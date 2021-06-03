Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $19.81 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.