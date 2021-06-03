Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 3rd (CP, PETS, RNSHF, RPAI, RUN, SAMG, SDVKY, SEAS, SFBS, SPT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 3rd:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Canadian Pacific is performing brilliantly with respect to grain movement. The company set a record pertaining to movement of Canadian grain and grain products in 2020. Higher volumes of grain transportation are boosting grain revenues. We are also impressed by Canadian Pacific's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks. Notably, over the long term, the company expects adjusted dividend payout ratio in the 25-30% range. With gradual recovery in freight volumes, strong rebound in the automotive business is encouraging. Despite improving, freight volumes continue to be weaker than the 2019 levels. This, in turn, is weighing on freight revenues. Additionally, the company’s high capital expenditures are concerning, as it has the potential to hurt the bottom line. Its weak liquidity position is also worrisome. “

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Sidoti currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

