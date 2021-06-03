Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,073 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,411% compared to the typical daily volume of 71 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.88. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

