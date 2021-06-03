Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Position Boosted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYBT opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,614.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

