StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.14% of StoneCo worth $216,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 21.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,707,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STNE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

