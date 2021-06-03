StormX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.20 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $231.75 million and $10.20 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

STMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,630,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

