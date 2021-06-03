Stox (STX) Price Hits $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Stox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stox has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Stox has a market cap of $926,018.89 and $50.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stox Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 53,996,293 coins and its circulating supply is 50,601,901 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stox

